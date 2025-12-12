TJ Maxx Customers Want To Get Even Better Deals, And This Video Helps You Decode Their Price Tag Secrets
by Michael Levanduski
TJ Maxx is a great place to shop if you want some really nice items at surprisingly low prices.
For the real deal seekers, however, there are some tips and tricks that can help you to make the smartest purchases, and this TikToker is sharing them.
He begins his video in TJ Maxx, and he says, “You know I have to start right here with the price tag because these little numbers will tell you whether you’re getting a deal or not, and what to do about it. Come on in.”
This sounds pretty interesting.
He goes on, “Lot of numbers in the beginning there, those are just internal, don’t worry about those. We start paying attention right here, see the 1499? That’s an important number. That’s the original price of the product. That means when it first came into the store, that’s what it went on the market for, and you can still see it’s at $14.99.”
Ahh, so if you’re only looking for the best deals, avoid those items that are still at their original price.
Next, he goes on to say, “The other thing I want you to look at is this number right over here in the black box. You see that 18? That tells you how long it’s actually been in the store and just waiting to be sold. This correlates to the 18th week of the year, which we looked it up, is late April, the last week of April 2025. This thing has been sitting and sitting and sitting, and it’s not selling. Which means, this is due for a markdown.”
That is useful, so you can come back and check it in a few more days or weeks to see if it is on clearance yet.
The next tip is the best. He explains, “I want to show you the most important number on the price tag, and it is the last number on here. So, come on in here. It’s right next to the black box, it’s that little one.”
Ok, what does it mean?
He says, “Here’s what the one means. It means it was specially made for TJ Maxx. So this is from Cynthia Rowley, big designer, right? But you wouldn’t find this in the Cynthia Raleigh store, this was specially made for TJ Maxx if you see a one.”
Wow, that is good to know.
Then the best tip, “Here’s a product with the number two on it. These are the real gems. This is what you want to look for at TJ Maxx. That means this is the real deal. This was sold in a major retailer. May have even been sold in the real Asics store. Then TJ Maxx bought it for a discount and brought it in here, so you’re getting it at big discounts.”
So, that’s how you find the best products.
This is all really good advice. I wonder if he used to work there.
I bet you can really get the best deals if you are willing to take the time to read the full tags.
Check out the full video so you can see exactly what he is talking about.
