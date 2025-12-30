Townhouse Resident Asked A Neighbor To Stop Using Her Porch For Amazon Return Photoshoots, But Now They Claim She’s Making The Community “Hostile”

It’s wild how quickly “being neighborly” can turn into someone treating your space like it’s theirs.

So, what would you do if you kept coming home to find your neighbor staging items all over your porch because she preferred the lighting at your front door?

Would you tell her to help herself? Or would you finally draw the line and put a stop to it?

In the following story, one neighbor finds themselves in this situation and confronts her neighbor.

AITA for asking my neighbor to stop using my porch as her Amazon returns photoshoot spot? I live in a townhouse complex where the porches are all close together, but they are still very much individual spaces. My neighbor is in her late twenties and very into her many side hustles. She sells a ton of stuff on Amazon Marketplace, and she says she has to take photos for her returns. For the last month, she has been coming onto my porch because she says the lighting is better against my door.

Then, it became an issue.

I have come home to her staging shoes, a blender, and even a full stack of clothes on my doormat. I ignored it at first because she always says it will take just a second, but last week I opened my door to leave for work and almost tripped over a ring light and several boxes she had set up right in front of my door. I finally told her, very politely, that I would prefer it if she stopped using my porch for her photos. I said I did not want things piled up in front of my entrance.

Now, the girl keeps giving dirty looks and making comments.

She got defensive and told me I was being territorial. She said it is not like I use my porch during the day, and that I ruined her workflow. She also complained that now she will have to redo her whole lighting setup. Now she gives me dirty looks every time she walks past, and she told another neighbor that I am making community living feel hostile. I honestly do not think asking her to stop turning my porch into a mini studio is unreasonable, but I am starting to question myself. AITA?

Wow! That girl sounds like something else.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

She did nothing wrong! But it sounds like the girl needs to get over herself.

