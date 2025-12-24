Marriott And Sonder Ended Their Business Partnership, So These Travelers Got Kicked Out Of Their Hotel Rooms Without Warning

This is totally unacceptable!

In November 2025, travelers in different cities were kicked out of their hotel rooms without warning when Marriott and Sonder split up.

And you better believe that people who were affected by the split took to TikTok to share their thoughts about it!

One woman told viewers in a text overlay, “POV: Trying to maintain my composure while dragging my luggage down the street after Marriott Hotels & Sonder Hotels broke up with each other on a random Sunday and told us to get out of the hotel room we had booked for another three nights in Montreal.”

Another woman said she’ll never do business with Marriott or Sonder again after she got the boot from a hotel.

This woman was stuck in New York after getting kicked out of her hotel and she rode around in a Lyft and asked TikTok viewers, “What are we supposed to do?”

Finally, a man named Reece shared a brief clip and said his experience was a “total nightmare” and told viewers, “I’m basically homeless.”

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person gave some insight into what happened.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this individual weighed in.

This is not a good look, Marriott!

