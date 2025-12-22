Twin Sisters Are Pregnant At The Same Time, But One Of Them Thinks She Can Dictate Everything About Her Sister’s Pregnancy

While it’s hailed as a magical time, there are undoubtedly some very stressful things about being pregnant.

Making sure your home and your lives are ready to welcome a child, the growth of the child itself, the nerves about giving birth.

Then there’s all the decisions you need to make: what kind of birth do you want, what will you name the child when it is eventually in your arms?

But for the woman in this story, these moments are becoming all-the-more stressful because of the fact that her sister thinks she has a right to be involved too.

WIBTA if I a fake name for my unborn daughter with my sister? My sister and I are fraternal twins and we’re both 28. We ended up pregnant at the same time (her a little before me), and my sister has run with this idea that we need to name our babies matching or similar names. She also thinks that we should share our pregnancies with each other and not with my husband/her boyfriend. For six or seven weeks she was pushing for me to use the names Edmund or Ethel for a boy or a girl, because she was planning to use Edward or Mabel. She thought Edmund and Edward sounded handsome together and Ethel and Mabel sounded so cute and granny-chic.

Ethel and Edmund would never be contenders for our baby name regardless of if I wanted my sister and I to choose similar names for our kids. And before someone asks, she was of the belief that our babies would be the same gender at that point. Eventually she did say we should do Rosemary and Fredrick if we had one of each, but again neither name was mine and my husband’s taste. I told my sister I wasn’t going to match up my baby’s name to hers and I was going to choose a name with my husband, aka the father of my child.

She wasn’t happy about it so then she started asking what names we were considering/choosing. She has made it her mission to find out and asks at least once a day even when I don’t see her. The text always comes around the same time, and any additional texts asking will be scattered throughout the day or she’ll call or DM me somewhere asking. But we don’t want her to find out right now. Ideally she’ll have her baby, name them, ours will be born and we’ll wait a bit to announce and then go public with the name. I ignore when she asks me now and I had told her to stop several times before that. But she’s not giving up.

The constant asking has driven me crazy. So we thought about giving her a fake name and pretend we’re using that until we’re ready to say the real name. This way she can’t tailor her baby’s name to ours, and I feel this is what she will do if she knows our actual chose name. I’ll tell her something very out there because it would (to her) be realistic since, to her, the name Meadow (a name I mentioned I liked two or three years ago) is the same as the name Tinkerbell in terms of out there weirdness. So I figure I could go pretty out there in the fake name and she’ll believe it and then she can think that’s the name until both babies are here and named officially. WIBTA?

It’s really clear that this woman is done being matchy-matchy with her twin sister, and she doesn’t want to inflict the same on their children, who will only be cousins.

Sure it’s nice that these kids will grow up together, but they’re not siblings – however much her twin might want them to be – and they deserve their own, individual identities, while their mom needs to learn how to take no for an answer!

Moreover, she would do well to research any of these ‘cute’ name pairings, since Frederick and Rosemary would be, for UK-based readers at least, synonymous with an infamous pair of serial killers. Not quite the image you want for your children.

This person urged her to actually be transparent about her plan, in the hope it would shut down her sister’s harassment once and for all.

While others pointed out that boundaries now will really pay in the long-run.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained just how unhealthy the twin’s behavior was.

She’s way overstepping here.

