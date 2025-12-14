Upstairs Neighbors Are Having Renovations Done On Their Apartment, But The Construction Workers Call The Downstairs Neighbor To Unlock The Door

Imagine living in an apartment building where the door is locked every night, and nobody can enter in the morning until someone unlocks it.

If you were in the apartment closest to the door, would you assume that means it’s your responsibility to unlock the door, or would it be the responsibility of whoever needs to use the door?

In this story, two neighbors have opposite answers to this question, and when one of them is rudely awaken multiple times, the drama escalates quickly.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for being angry at my neighbors because they thought having renovations at 7 was a bright idea? This happened a couple days ago, I live in a small apartment building which has one main door to access the stairs. That door is usually locked at about midnight and opens when the first person in the building gets out. I live on the ground floor and the mentioned neighbors on the 2nd floor. The problem is that the main door is padlocked and bolted from the inside, so you will have to physically come to the door to open it.

The problem has to do with some construction workers.

Now to the actual incident, my neighbors are having renovations in their home and every now and then the workers come and go to their apartment. Now I am a night owl and I tend to wake up a little late (No more than 9 AM), the workers usually come at 7 and I am usually asleep at that time. The door opening is their responsibility because I don’t recognize any of the workers. One morning sometime at quarter past seven my phone starts ringing, I ignored at first but it was ringing constantly, like someone was having an emergency, I picked it up to an unknown number who started shouting that they are banging at the main door and no one is opening. I asked who the hell they are and they told me that they are the workers that came for renovation at 3rd floor.

One time was okay, but then it kept happening.

I was actually okay with that time, but this became a constant headache. I work late night and sleep really tired so I hate anyone to wake me up before 9. One day the workers decided it was okay to come on a Sunday and directly call me at 7 to let them in. I slept really late (somewhere close to 4) that night and was extremely sleepy and mad.

I was wondering how the construction workers got OP’s phone number!

I immediately went to the 3rd floor and banged on the door on my neighbors apartment to which they sleepily answered. I started giving them a piece of my mind about why the hell are the workers here on a Sunday morning and calling ME when you are the one who is responsible foe them. I asked why did they give them my number? They said that you live on the ground floor so it is your responsibility to open the main door.

That answer only made OP more upset.

I was beyond furious and I complained about them to the Landlord. Which resulted in a very detailed warning. So AITA for getting mad at my neighbors because they thought it was okay to have renovations at 7 and then think I will be the one to tend the door even though they know that I sleep late ?

I’d be furious too. The neighbors never should’ve given the workers OP’s phone number. Going to the landlord was the right thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the neighbors rude.

Another person agrees that the workers shouldn’t have called OP.

There is an easy solution to avoid getting more of these calls.

Here’s another vote for blocking the numbers.

Everyone thinks the upstairs neighbor is the one in the wrong.

He is not a doorman!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.