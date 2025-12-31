User Called To Troubleshoot His “Broken” Wireless Monitor, So Tech Support Had To Repeatedly Explain That It Just Needed To Be Plugged Into A Power Source

Some people have trouble understanding how basic electricity works.

This tech support received a call from a user complaining about his broken wireless monitor.

After explaining that it needs to be plugged into a power source, the user started getting aggravated because it was not as “wireless” as he thought.

Read the full story below.

A user insisted their “wireless” monitor was broken because it needed a power cord. I work for a company that provides IT support for several small businesses. Yesterday, I got a ticket from a user with the simple description: “Monitor won’t turn on.” I called them, and we started the usual basic troubleshooting. “Can you check if the power button is lit?” I asked. “No, it’s completely dark,” they replied. “Okay, let’s check the power cable. Is it firmly plugged into the back of the monitor and into the wall outlet?” There was a long pause. Then, the user said, in a tone of utter confusion, “What power cable?” I patiently explained that all monitors need a power cable to function. The user then hit me with a line I will never forget: “But it’s a wireless monitor. That’s the whole reason I requested it! I don’t want any cables.”

The user just doesn’t get the “wireless” function of the monitor.

I had to take a deep breath. “Sir,” I said, “the ‘wireless’ capability refers to the video signal, which can be received wirelessly from a compatible computer. It does not mean the monitor itself runs on magic. It still needs electricity to power the screen, the wireless receiver, and the backlight.” He was genuinely indignant. “Well, that’s false advertising! What’s the point of it being wireless if I still have to plug it into the wall? I might as well have a cable for the video too!” I spent another ten minutes explaining the fundamental difference between data transmission and power delivery. In the end, I had to dispatch a field technician to simply plug a power cord into the wall. The tech reported that the user watched the entire process with a skeptical look, as if we were performing some kind of dark ritual. Sometimes, I wonder how we ever transitioned from the abacus to the microchip.

New technology can be confusing at times.

