‘Walmart is removing the perforated edge on the bottom of the stickers.’ – Walmart Shopper Said She Uncovered Some Sketchy Price Switching Practices At A Store

Is Walmart pulling a fast one on us?

According to a TikTokker named Leah, the answer is YES.

She posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she thinks something shady is going on at her local Walmart store.

Leah told viewers, “Okay, so everybody has been saying that Walmart is removing the perforated edge on the bottom of the stickers.”

She showed viewers a pair of shoes that had to price tag on them, so she compared it with another pair of the exact same shoes.

Leah said, “Well, I just found one that they forgot. So, let me show you how much that it says they are.”

The price tag read $12.98.

Leah then decided to scan the shoes to see how much they were priced at in the store’s database.

She scanned and said, “$16.98.”

Leah added, “So they are marking everything up here at Walmart. There’s your proof.”

Here’s the video.

And Leah wasn’t the only one!

Check out what this shopper had to say.

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Something fishy is going on here…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁