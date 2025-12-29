December 29, 2025 at 6:55 am

Walmart Shopper Inspected The Ingredients Of Blueberry Pancake Mixes To See What’s Actually Inside

Folks, this is why you need to inspect the ingredient list on food you buy!

Because you really never know what’s in those products unless you take a closer look…

A TikTokker named Paden showed TikTok viewers why he was surprised during a shopping trip to a Walmart store when he looked at various baking products.

Paden showed viewers a box of Great Value Blueberry Pancake & Waffle Mix and he asked, “Well, it does say ‘imitation blueberries,’ so is that like apples?”

He continued, “No, it’s just wheat that’s been flavored and dyed.”

Paden then looked at other brands.

He said, “Same thing with the Jiffy. It says ‘imitation blueberries,’ which is just dyed wheat pieces.”

The TikTokker added, “At least it has a disclaimer on the label that says it’s made with imitation [fruit].”

Hmmmm…

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

If you take a close look at the ingredients of products on our shelves, you’re bound to be surprised!

