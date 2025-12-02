Walmart Stores Are Testing Out Digital Keys For Workers To Get Into Locked Display Cases

If you’ve been in a Walmart store lately, you know that A LOT of products are now locked up in glass cases.

And it can be a real pain in the neck to find an employee to help you out…

But maybe things are about to get a bit easier in that department.

A TikTokker named Jen posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how Walmart is testing out digital keys for employees to get into locked cases in stores.

The video shows that Jen opened up a security case in Walmart with her phone instead of using a key.

The screen on her phone has the heading “Digital key.”

The screen reads, “Hold your device near a digital lock.”

In the video’s caption, Jen wrote, “Takes way longer bruh.It’s cool and all, but lord.”

Hmmmm, we’ll have to see how this all works out…

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok viewer spoke up.

And this individual dropped some knowledge.

We’ll have to wait and see how this technology works out at Walmart…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!