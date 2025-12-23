Watch A Humanoid Fighting Robot Take A Direct Jump Kick To The Chest And Not Fall Down

There have been some incredible advancements in the world of robotics in the last few years. One of the ways to illustrate how good a robot can be is to have it engage in fighting.

Fighting requires the robot to display a variety of different abilities, including remaining balanced, rapidly adjusting to the environment, using all its ‘limbs’ together to accomplish a goal, and much more.

Scientists at the Active Intelligent System (ACT) Lab at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen, China, recorded a robot going through some sparing activities. The robot was the G1 model from Unitree, which has made a name for itself for creating some of the most advanced robots around.

At first, the robot looks like many others that have been seen, but when the human sparing partner starts attacking, things are clearly different. The human launches into a flying jump kick into the robot. The robot reacts instantly, positioning its legs to rebalance itself and remain in a fighting stance.

At some point, the robot is moving backwards after a strike, and the flooring in the room gets pulled up, causing the robot to finally fall down. If you blink, however, you might miss it because even after it falls, the robot is able to get itself back into a standing position in less than a second.

The robot is clearly told not to attack the human, since it is largely just moving around in a fighting stance and allowing itself to be kicked. The human even moves behind the robot and completes another flying jump kick right to its back.

Again, the robot just adapts and remains upright. It doesn’t even turn around to face the human, almost taunting him, saying that nothing the human can do could bring it down.

You can see the full video of the robot in action from the @XRoboHub account on X below:

Testing Humanoid Robots to the Limit Professor He Kong's team from the Active Intelligent Systems (ACT) Lab at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen, China, has released a video showcasing a "violence test" designed to challenge the limits of… https://t.co/B01K1ez8g6 pic.twitter.com/97161kcnHh — RoboHub🤖 (@XRoboHub) September 15, 2025

While watching the robot fight is impressive enough, the real excitement should come from what this type of adaptability really means. Robots that can operate like this will be very useful in a wide range of other environments.

For example, a robot with excellent balance and agility like this could be very helpful working as rescuers after an Earthquake or other natural disaster. It could even be adapted to work as a rescuer that is able to run into a burning building to help people.

The options are endless, and this type of video really shows that the world of robotics is not just something for the future, but something that is here today.

