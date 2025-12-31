Wife Bought Every Holiday Gift Alone For Years, So She Finally Stopped Putting Her Husband’s Name On Them

Gift-giving may be about generosity, but effort still counts.

One hardworking woman realized her husband has spent years enjoying credit for presents he never helped buy.

So when she decided to leave his name off the gift tags, it sparked a conflict that was a long time in the making.

AITA for not putting my husband’s name on gifts I bought on my own? I (27F) have been married to my husband (29M) for 3 years, and we’ve been together since we were 18 and 19. The first 2 years we had been together, when we were still pretty young and our relationship was new, we bought Christmas gifts separately (except in some rare cases). But when we got pretty serious, we started making gifts from the both of us to other people.

She found herself doing pretty much 100% of the work.

Since then, he has not once helped me buy the gifts. That includes gifts for my family, our friends, and even gifts for his family. Occasionally, he would give me some ideas as to what the person would want, but that was still pretty rare, and the ideas he gave were most of the time very vague.

And even when he gave me ideas, I was the one that bought the gifts and went Christmas shopping alone.

At first, she didn’t mind, but the imbalance is starting to wear her down.

I was fine with it at the beginning, as I really enjoyed gift giving and finding the perfect ideas for everyone, but it’s been 8 years of this and it’s getting pretty exhausting. I’ve also evolved in my career since we got together and now have way less free time to spend buying gifts. So last year, I asked before the holiday season if he could help this year and we’d each buy some of the presents. Out of maybe 20 people we bought gifts for, he bought only one.

He always made promises, but never delivered on them.

And he told me that he would “take care of it” until the very last minute, but eventually forgot, so I had to buy his sister and mother a present less than 24 hours before Christmas. After that, I told him that I now expected help because this could not happen again, as it was mentally and physically exhausting for me. So this year, I bought half of the gifts and he was supposed to buy the other half. He didn’t.

This Christmas was quickly shaping up to be more of the same.

Yesterday, I spent 7 hours at the mall trying to find the rest of the gifts, and he was no help. I sometimes called him to ask if the person would like a gift, if they already had it, or what he thought, and he mostly said, “I don’t know,” “maybe,” and “whatever.” I also have to add that I’m 6 months pregnant, so this was extremely exhausting.

So this year, she decided she wasn’t going to let her husband off easy.

When I got home, I was angry and tired, and while wrapping the presents I decided that since he didn’t help at all, I wouldn’t put his name on the presents. Usually, we write something like “from Mary and John” (not our real names), but I just wrote “from Mary.”

When he pointed it out, she decided to tell him the truth.

Today, as we were packing all the gifts in the car to go to his parents’ house, he noticed that his name wasn’t on it. I explained it to him and said that he didn’t help, so he didn’t get credit for what I bought.

He throws a fit, which makes her second-guess everything.

He keeps saying that it’s unfair and that I’m going to make him look bad, and asks that I change it. I don’t know if I should. Maybe this is petty, but I don’t know what else to do. I’ve asked for help many times, and I’m just afraid he’s never going to change. AITA?

This may end up being the wake-up call her husband desperately needs.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Sometimes you just have to take the easy way out.

This is most definitely not how an adult couple behaves.

In fact, this man should be ashamed of how he’s behaving.

This commenter thinks it’s best to split up responsibility from the get-go.

For the first time in a long time, the names on the tags are finally telling the truth.

If her husband wants the credit, he’ll have to start earning it.

