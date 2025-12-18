Wife Felt Uncomfortable At Her Husband’s Family Vacation Home, So She’s Contemplating Getting An AirBnb Instead

Nobody likes a crowded home.

WIBTA for Getting an Airbnb Instead of Staying at My In-Laws’ Mountain House? My (30F) husband’s (33M) family has a beautiful vacation home in the mountains. His parents co-own it with his sister (45F). The house is very much set up for their immediate families.

There are two main bedrooms with private bathrooms for his parents and sister and her husband. There is a bedroom with two twin beds for my SIL’s kids (14F and 9F). And a double bed bedroom for my BIL (48M, developmentally disabled). There’s only one bathroom upstairs.

When we visit, we take the double bed room, and my BIL ends up on the pullout couch. I feel bad because that cannot be fun with a 48-year-old back. The double bed is also really tight for us. My husband is 6’1 and a big boy (complementary) and I’m 5’8, so neither of us sleeps well. Sharing a bathroom with three other people (two being kids) is also not my favorite.

As bratty as it sounds, I feel like this setup is kind of beneath me as a married adult. We love spending time with them. And I love the communal aspect of all being together, but I dread sleeping there. I get maybe 4 hours of sleep per night when we stay. It’s been years, and it just never gets better. The undercurrent of all this is my husband has always felt like the odd one out. We joke he’s a sitcom character added in the final season.

His parents didn’t believe he was going to get married or have kids. And clearly, they set this house up with the intention of my husband taking the pullout couch on the off-chance he joins for one of these weekends. If we do decide to grow our family, which we are discussing, we won’t have a choice but to get an Airbnb. As there won’t be room for us at all.

Would I be the jerk if we got an Airbnb next time? Can I tell my MIL that her lovely house just isn’t good enough? There are many nearby. But “Your accommodations aren’t good enough for me” is so rude when they’re being nice by hosting us.

