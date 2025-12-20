Wife Tells Husband She Wants A Sentimental Gift For Mother’s Day, But She Doesn’t Like The Thoughtful Gift Her Husband Gave Her

Imagine being married, and your wife tells you that she wants a sentimental gift for Mother’s Day.

What would you get her? Would you buy her something or make her something? Would the gift be an experience or something you had customized?

There are lots of options of what could be a sentimental gift, but in this story, the husband guessed incorrectly at what his wife would like. Now, he’s pretty confused by what his wife said she wanted and what she later told him she actually wanted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for my gift choices to my wife? This year after my wife lost her mother very unexpectedly, she told me that for Mother’s Day this year she would rather have a sentimental gift rather than a materialistic gift. I spent a fair amount of time from March until May researching and learning as much as I could about a recipe that her mother made her when she was a child. Her gift was two trays of enchiladas in which everything was handmade, aside from the vegetables and cheese.

She didn’t like the gift.

Her reaction was very indifferent and she told me she would have rather had gotten a portrait of her and her mother, which in my opinion was considered a materialistic gift, as well as a sentimental gift. It has been a topic point for the last few months and I stand by my decision, but feel like maybe I’m not fully understanding her view or her feelings.

I’m not sure if I consider a meal a gift. Sure, it’s thoughtful and wonderful, but it’s probably not what she meant by a sentimental gift. A picture does sound sentimental, but if she knew what she wanted, she should’ve just told him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person explains what a sentimental gift really is.

He was thoughtful, but he should’ve done more than a meal.

Clearly, cooking isn’t his strength.

This person gives a suggestion of a gift he could’ve given along with the meal.

He did really mess up.

Now, THIS is a sentimental gift!

A home cooked meal isn’t the same as a gift.

