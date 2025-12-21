Witty Gas Station Worker Had To Deal With A Customer Who Wanted Extra Coffee For Free, But He Eventually Found His Way Around Getting The Money Out Of Her

Isn’t it wild when some customers expect free stuff without cooperating with the policies and the staff?

“They usually give it to me for free” I work at a gas station. We get our fair share of crazies on a daily basis and I could tell you hundreds of stories but today I’ll tell you just one.

So on this day it was early in the morning before the sun was even up and 3rd shift was nearly over. I was tired and ready to leave because I had just pulled a double because the 3rd shifter decided not to show up. All alone in the store I was pretty much just getting ready for the soon to come morning rush. A lady walks in carrying one of the coffee mugs we sell at our stores. When you bring it in and fill it up we charge it as a refill and you save some money. She gets over to the coffee pots, looks at me, looks at them, looks back at me and says “There’s not enough coffee”.

Now I had just made two fresh pots of each type of coffee we have so there was plenty of coffee, needless to say I was confused. I walk over here and look to make sure I wasn’t losing my mind and sure enough the coffee was all still there. I tell her “Ma’am I just made all these pots of coffee not too long ago, it’s all fresh and you can take as much as you’d like”. She replies with “No, there’s not enough to fill my mug. You need to make more. Do it quickly.” I see she has a 32 oz mug and our coffee pots are 30 oz each so we had 60 oz total of the kind she wanted, more than enough to fill her mug.

I inform her of this and she starts to get agitated saying “NO! I come here all the time and it takes THREE pots to fill me mug! Would you please make another one!” At this point I give up and start brewing another pot of coffee. 6 minutes later the coffee is all brewed up, she takes it and fills her mug up. One whole pot goes in and she smiles at me as if she had proven I was an idiot. She grabs a second pot and pours barely any in, leaving nearly 2 full pots. As much as I wanna rub it in her face that I was right I hold my tongue and wait for her to get to the counter so I can ring her out.

She puts the cap on her mug and casually starts walking out the door before I stopped her. She looks at me funny and says “What? They usually give it to me free when I have to wait”. Not today lady, I tell her “Well miss we actually aren’t allowed to do that. The only time we can allow that is when the coffee is old and the customer is forced to wait. You requested a pot of coffee while there were 2 fresh pots available. I’m going to have to charge you for it”. Now the show begins. For this part of the story CCL will stand for be Crazy Coffee Lady

CCL – “WHAT THIS IS RIDICULOUS THERE WASN’T ENOUGH COFFEE!” Me – “No ma’am there’s was plenty of fresh coffee available for you to use. It seems you may have misjudged just how big our coffee pots are.” CCL – “NO! I come here every day! It always takes three! You must have made them bigger!” Me – “Well I did tell you that the pots were 30 oz each.”

CCL – “I have been coming to this store for years and this is how you treat me! How much is it?” Me – “That will be $1.07, do you have your rewards card?” CCL – “WHAT! HOW! I THOUGHT IT WAS $0.95! YOU’RE JUST TRYING TO RIP ME OFF!” Me – “No ma’me that’s just the tax added to the total.” CCL – “I’m not paying for this.”

She gives me a smug look. Then I take her coffee mug and place it out of her reach behind the counter. Me – “Well miss I’m sorry but I can’t let you leave with free coffee. I can go dump this coffee out if you want and give you your mug back. Are you sure you don’t want the coffee?” CCL – “GIVE ME BACK MY MUG THIS IS THEFT I’LL CALL THE COPS!” Me – “Are you wanting to buy the coffee?” CCL – “Fine! Yes I’ll buy it, just don’t expect to ever see me in here again! This is terrible service! As expected from a gas station I suppose.” Ahh music to my ears, I love it when people say “I’ll never come back”. Makes me feel amazing after interactions like this.

Me – “Alright then, like I said before the total is $1.07. Do you have your rewards card?” CCL – “Look, I don’t have the cash on me right now. I’ve gone through enough can’t you just let me have it? It’s only coffee.” Me – “Sorry ma’am I can’t do that.” I took her mug to the sink and poured out all the coffee, I shed a single tear as I wished it safe journey.

She flips out one last time at me saying “REALLY! YOU’RE JUST GOING TO POUR IT OUT INSTEAD OF GIVING IT TO ME? I’M GOING TO CALL CORPORATE AND GET YOU FIRED!”. She stormed out of the building, got in her truck and peeled out of the parking lot. I had a good laugh and couldn’t wait for the first shifters to get there so I could tell them this story. We get people like this every so often that think they’re clever and can get free stuff out of us. But not at my gas station you won’t, especially if you don’t have your rewards card.

