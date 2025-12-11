Woman Allowed Her Sister-In-Law To Spend The Night At Her Husband’s Family Cabin, But His Sisters Got Upset And Said She Wasn’t Welcome There

Shared family properties can easily create conflict.

AITA for letting my SIL stay at family cabin? My husband’s family has a secluded cabin in the woods. His family and I don’t always see eye to eye, but for the most part, we tolerate one another. My husband’s sisters, Tiffany and Jennifer, frequently go out to the cabin and invite their friends. They used to invite our family, but our kids don’t get along, so they stopped inviting us.

Last week, my brother Alan and his wife Marsha took my two kids up to the cabin, and they stayed the week. My husband and I were there intermittently due to other family things, work, and appointments. Because of this, we had three vehicles at the cabin—theirs, mine, and my husband’s. Alan and Marsha are DINKs who are clean, responsible, and quiet. They enjoy the peaceful lake time by reading or leisurely fishing from the dock. They entertained my kids, and all four had a grand time.

Here’s the jerk part. Alan, Marsha, and I departed the cabin on Thursday to attend an event in another state. As well as to pick up a motorcycle from my uncle. My husband stayed with our kids and went home on Friday. I carpooled with Alan and, in doing so, left my own car at the cabin. My husband took our kids home in his car.

Tiffany and her family arrived Friday evening to spend the weekend at the cabin. On Sunday, my brother drove his motorcycle home from the other state. And Marsha and I drove to the cabin to pick up my car. After driving for over 8 hours, she was beat and uncertain about driving the three mountainous hours back to my house. My brother took a different, more direct route to my house because of the motorcycle.

I had just been riding along and wasn’t tired, and I was very much looking forward to sleeping in my own bed. I assumed Tiffany would still be at the cabin. Marsha is very self-sufficient and decided she was too tired to drive. So she would just camp in the backyard of the cabin. They are avid backpackers.

When we arrived, the cabin was vacant. I found out from the neighbor (my husband’s aunt) that Tiffany and her family left that afternoon but would be back on Thursday. Great! Now, instead of sleeping on the ground, Marsha could just sleep in a cabin bed. Apparently, the aunt did not like this decision that I made and informed my husband’s sisters. He received this text: “Why is your sister-in-law sleeping at the cabin?”

Why the hell not? She knows her way around. She’s responsible. It’s not being used. Know this: I told the aunt the reason Marsha would stay at the cabin. I immediately called my husband and let him know.

Tiffany and Jennifer routinely have their friends out to the cabin and have let friends stay there for a weekend. I have had friends and family from my side stay with us at the cabin, and my husband’s family has frowned upon that. We are from different demographic backgrounds. We are not bad people, though. Recently, Tiffany’s husband was added to their family cabin group chat. I was not. AITA for offering a shared space to a trusted family member?

