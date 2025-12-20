Woman Ate Three-Week-Old Taco Bell From Her Mom’s Freezer, But Then She Found Out That It Sat In Her Mom’s Hot Car

Eating leftover food can be a dangerous game, especially if you don’t know where it comes from.

This woman ate a frozen Taco Bell in her mom’s freezer.

She had no idea that the taco had sat inside her mom’s scorching car 3 weeks ago before it was thrown into the freezer.

Shockingly, she didn’t get sick at all despite the questionable meal.

I once ate three week old Taco Bell that was in a hot car in the summer Yes, I did exactly what the title says. I ate at least a three-week-old Taco Bell that was sitting in my mom’s car in the hot, blistering summer sun. I was cat-sitting my mom’s cat while she and her wife went camping. Prior to leaving, she cleaned out her car.

This woman saw the Taco Bell in the freezer and decided to eat it.

Instead of being a sane person and throwing out the Taco Bell, she threw it in the freezer in the house. I did not know this. I saw it, and my mom said I was welcome to eat anything in the house. So I saw the Taco Bell, defrosted it, and cooked it in the air fryer.

It tasted normal.

It tasted normal, and I thought nothing of it. When they got back, my mom’s wife asked me where the Taco Bell was. I apologized, thinking she wanted it. And said I ate it and was told I could have anything.

Luckily, she didn’t get sick from eating it.

She turned to my mom and said, “I knew you should’ve thrown it away.” I was like, excuse me? They told me how old it actually was. Surprisingly, I did not get sick or anything.

