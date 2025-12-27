Woman Buys A Turkey On Sale After Thanksgiving, But Her Husband Thinks It’s Wrong To Make A Second Massive Dinner

Imagine going grocery shopping after Thanksgiving and turkeys are on sale. Do you buy one and cook it, or do you roll your eyes and think how stupid it would be to cook a turkey after Thanksgiving?

AITA for cooking Thanksgiving 2.0? I love to cook. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite days of the year. After Thanksgiving dinner last week, we ended up giving more of our turkey leftovers away than planned. I mean, I’m overjoyed that everyone loved it and wanted some to take home! So I happily gave it away.

But I was expecting more meat leftover for leftover dishes like turkey pot pie, fried rice, soup, etc. I made a metric TON of turkey broth with the carcass, too. So we have like 2 gallons of delicious turkey broth and no turkey. See where this is going?

I’m at the grocery store yesterday and they’ve marked down the fresh turkeys. $10 for a high quality fresh 14 lb bird? Hell yeah! More turkey meat for more leftover broth meals! I decide to get one and roast it (not doing any brining or the whole crazy debacle, just roasting it with spices). I start it this afternoon and prep potatoes and carrots. Takes hours.

I jokingly send a text to my husband that we are having “Thanksgiving 2.0” tonight. He gets home and he is NOT happy. He thinks it’s “illogical” to have another Thanksgiving dinner so soon after the first. I’m like… it’s just a turkey. It’s the same as if I’d roasted a chicken? And cost less, too. But he says “you just did this for yourself” (which really rubbed me the wrong way) and that I “should have asked” him.

IMO, if I came home to someone who had cooked me a full meal with a roasted bird, carrots, potatoes, and gravy, I’d be on cloud nine. But he was just irritated and snapped at me about not wanting more Thanksgiving and that nobody wants that much turkey. I told him if my home cooked dinner was so illogical and stupid, he could make his own dinner. So the kids and I ate turkey and potatoes, and he microwaved something, and I don’t feel good about how it all went down.

For the record, I don’t usually consult him about dinner plans. I also make dinner nearly every night and he never has to think about it. So now I am thinking of not cooking for him at all until he realizes how much I do around here. In my dreams, he should have been thanking me the minute he walked in! B ut I also don’t want to be a passive aggressive witch. Help me out here. Does my husband have a point?

Her husband is crazy. There is nothing wrong with cooking a turkey after Thanksgiving, especially when it’s on sale. Her husband really should’ve thanked her for dinner. He obviously has no idea how much he has to be thankful for.

