Woman Cancelled Plans With Her New Friend At The Last Minute After Falling Sick, But Her Friend Didn’t Take It Well And Immediately Cut Ties

Friendships require understanding and forgiveness… and perhaps, a little flexibility.

This woman cancelled plans at the last minute because she felt sick after work.

But her new friend did not take it well and instead decided to end things immediately.

Was her friend’s reaction reasonable? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for canceling on a new friend last minute because I was sick I met someone on Bumble Friends. We hung out once before. We got coffee. I got there with my own ride, and after the hangout, I left with my own ride. The hangout went well, and I really did see myself being friends with this person.

This woman felt ill, so she cancelled their plan at the last minute

I reached out a few weeks later because I saw this event happening. On the day of, I felt quite ill after coming home from work. This is how our texts looked. Me: Hey, I apologize. I am actually not feeling the greatest today. Would we be able to reschedule to Sunday? Her: I’m busy this whole weekend, which is why I asked if you could hang during the week. So no, I can’t, sorry. Feel better! Me: Aw, I see. Enjoy your weekend then!

She kept texting her friend, but she was not getting any reply.

Me: I will be leaving for home on Tuesday for the break. But I am available Monday after work if you wanted to do something then. I’ve been meaning to check out some of the restaurants here. If you’re free Monday, maybe we can check it out!

She continued to text her and apologize.

Two days later… Me: Hey! Just checking in to see if you might be free tomorrow. I felt terrible cancelling last minute. No worries if you aren’t though. We can definitely do something another time.

She finally got a response.

The next morning… Her: Hey, appreciate you reaching out. I think I’m gonna step back from making plans. Last-minute cancellations aren’t really my thing. Especially when I went out of my way and rearranged my schedule to give you a ride. So, I’d rather leave it here. Take care.

She explained for the last time.

Me: I canceled last minute because I was feeling unwell after work, not because of a shallow reason. I cannot force myself to go out when I am sick, and I wouldn’t expect that from you either. But I understand. Take care. End of text thread.

Now, she wants to know if she was in the wrong.

So please let me know if I am being the jerk. I have also let her know before, while making the second plan, that I can get my own ride to the venue. But she offered to give the ride. So, AITA?

Some friendships end faster than a weekend plan.

