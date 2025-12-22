Wife Cooked A $50 Roast So She Could Store Leftovers And Save Time Cooking, But Her Husband Gave It All Away

Sometimes, we don’t speak up because we think it’s obvious.

What would you do if you cooked way too much food on purpose so that you’d have leftovers to eat for a few days, but your husband gave away all the leftovers?

The woman in this story spent hours preparing a large, expensive meal to have something ready for the following days.

However, while she was resting, her husband made an impulsive decision.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for being upset my husband gave away our roasts while I slept? I went to the store and bought two roasts for a total of around $40. Plus veggies and other ingredients, making the total cost probably $50+. I had been complaining to my husband recently that I am tired of cooking big meals for every meal and how much it’s draining me.

This woman spent a lot of time cooking the roasts so she could just store the rest for later.

I spent all night cooking these roasts. I did this so we could store the extra and use it for a few days to give me a break. I was so tired today, so he took over with the kids alone and told me to take a nap. We normally parent together, but when one of us needs something, we take over to help, as couples should.

Her husband decided to give the rest of the roast to her sister’s family.

When I was napping, he and the kids ate some of the roast, and then he gave the rest to my sister’s family. He says I’m upset for no reason, as he didn’t think we had room in our fridge for the bowl it was in. We have ziplock bags I was going to put it in. Now, that’s like $50 worth of food that went to one meal. To clarify something, I didn’t eat any because I don’t eat meat, so he knew I wasn’t going to.

She was disappointed and kept silent.

After I got up, I had to cook dinner for myself, him, and the kids because there was basically no roast left. I do feel like I should’ve specifically mentioned that it was meant for a few days, but there was so much that I never thought he was going to give it away. I’m not yelling or anything. I just got really silent, and he knew I was upset.

She normally wouldn’t mind giving away food, but this one was expensive and time-consuming.

I normally wouldn’t have cared if he shared with them, but this was such an expensive, time-consuming meal. My husband doesn’t do most of the cooking because I can make a more balanced diet for the kids. And he works from home, so it makes it more convenient.

It seems like he should’ve checked with her before giving away all the leftovers.

Some foods are never meant to be given away.

