Woman Crochets Baby Blankets And Gives Them Away As Gifts, But She Secretly Thrifted One At Goodwill And Now Feels Guilty About It

Handmade gifts always carry a special kind of love.

This woman usually crochets baby blankets to give away as gifts.

But this time, she took a surprising shortcut and bought a ready-made one at Goodwill.

Now, she feels guilty about handing a gift that she didn’t make herself.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I thrifted a handmade baby blanket instead of crocheting one myself I usually pride myself on crocheting baby blankets as gifts. It’s my go-to. I spend weeks working on them, then add a little amigurumi bunny or bear to make it extra special. It feels personal and thoughtful. But this time? I cheated.

This woman spotted a beautifully crocheted baby blanket at Goodwill.

I was at Goodwill the other day, honestly, just wandering around because I was exhausted. I was half-heartedly hoping to find a moka pot. I wasn’t planning on buying anything else. Then, I spotted it. It was a beautifully crocheted baby blanket. It was hanging neatly on the rack tucked away in the back in the prettiest shades of purple. The price tag said $5. Five dollars! Yarn is more than $5!

She quickly bought it.

I snatched it up so fast without even thinking twice. I knew I didn’t have the energy to start a whole blanket right now. I’ve been so busy with everything else going on in life. The thought of hours of crocheting felt impossible. So I bought it.

Part of her felt guilty about gifting a blanket she didn’t make herself.

I’m planning to still make a little bunny or bear like I normally do to tie it all together. But the blanket itself? I didn’t make it. Some stranger did, and I thrifted it. Part of me feels guilty because it’s not the same as giving something entirely handmade. But part of me also feels a little relieved.

But she thinks that the $5 was so worth it.

It’s beautiful and soft. Honestly, $5 for all those hours of someone else’s work feels almost like stealing. So now, I’m feeling extremely guilty. So yeah, that’s my confession. I didn’t crochet the baby blanket. I thrifted it at Goodwill.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Sounds good to me, says this user.

This person agrees she shouldn’t feel guilty about it.

This one admits to giving away a crocheted blanket.

Short and sweet.

Turns out, people are okay with her buying one instead of making one.

Buying a ready-made gift can be therapeutic.

