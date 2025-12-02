Woman Dated A Controlling And Toxic Boyfriend In College, So She Got The Perfect Revenge That Made Him Fail His Entire Class

Toxic relationships can push people to their limits.

This woman was once stuck with an awful, controlling boyfriend who made her college life miserable.

So, she decided to hit him where it hurt the most.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

College EX Bf revenge At the time, I was dating this horrible POS boy. Yes, I know — you don’t need to yell at me. I’m happily married now, and college was a long time ago. He was awful.

This woman’s boyfriend did a lot of dumb things.

He was the type to play video games 24/7. He would yell at me for the dumbest crap. Like using my Juul or wearing anything other than baggy clothes.

He wasn’t the most ideal boyfriend.

He would keep track of my money and go through my entire phone every night. He even read texts that I sent to my roommate. He would make me miss class and threaten to harm himself if I went any place alone. He would also ghost me and talk to other girls.

He also cheated on her, so she made him fail his class.

He cheated on me. I knew he cheated on me. So, I did his homework for him one night, copied and pasted the whole thing. And made him fail the entire class. He deserved it. I never saw him again after that semester.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one has a serious question.

Short and simple.

Finally, here’s a sweet and honest opinion.

Toxic people don’t deserve a passing grade.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.