Woman Donated Her Eggs To Help Her Friends Start A Family, But Then They Excluded Her For Two Years, Only To Randomly Demand Free Babysitting

AITA for asking for saying it’s ‘babysitting’ even if the baby is biologically mine I (22f) donated my eggs 3 years ago to my friends V and M (30m and 32m) since they wanted to have a baby. I wasn’t the surrogate but just the egg donor.

Back then they used to say how I’d be the coolest godmother/aunt to the baby and we’d be a big happy family, etc. Fast forward to when the baby was born, I only found out through social media posts.

When I congratulated them, they hesitantly said that since I’m the biological mother of the baby, my meeting him might hamper their bonding as parental figures and so they didn’t want me to meet him till he’s at least 2 years old. Well, their kid and their call, so I never questioned it or argued it.

Last week was the baby’s 2nd birthday and they invited me to the party. I’m good with kids. It’s easy — just pretend to enjoy whatever game they’re playing and laugh along. They noticed him getting along with me too much and requested that I keep some distance from him. I was weirded out but complied.

Yesterday they texted me that V had some family emergency and needed me to take the baby for 2 days. I agreed but texted them babysitting rates.

As a friend I would’ve agreed, but since they never let me interact with the baby and acted weird, I said I would charge them.

Now M is all over the internet ranting about how it’s called “parenting” and not babysitting when it’s your own baby, etc., etc. So AITA for babysitting a child who’s supposed to be biologically mine?!

