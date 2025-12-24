Woman Enjoys Nights Out With Her Single Friends, But Her New Boyfriend Calls It Disrespectful And Demands To Join Every Single Time

Healthy relationships require trust and personal independence.

AITA for wanting to hang out with my friends alone? I (22F) am dating a 24M, and we’ve been dating for 2 months. Recently, we have gotten into a lot of arguments. Because, sometimes, I want to go out with my friends from before I knew him without him. My boyfriend finds it to be an issue.

He says I’m not taking him with me when I go out with my friends. He also says my friends are single. Sometimes, we go to bars to have a few drinks. There shouldn’t be any trust issues here. The last time I went to a bar, I got hit on, but I said I have a boyfriend, so I’m not interested. That was it.

My boyfriend has a big issue with this though and thinks I’m being disrespectful. He thinks it’s abnormal to not bring him everywhere when I go out. He also thinks that me having single friends will somehow manipulate me into wanting to be single. I have never heard of such a thing in my life. I had plenty of single friends while I was in a long-term relationship in the past.

He does bring me out with his friends though. But it’s a group thing with girls and guys in his friend group. It’s just girls in mine. I don’t know. Am I the jerk for wanting to spend time with only my friends and not him?

Boyfriends are not an automatic +1 to girls’ nights out.

