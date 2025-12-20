Woman Falsely Assumes Everything Her Roommates Do Has To Do With Her, So One Roommate Calls Her “Overly Sensitive”

Imagine having a roommate who overhears you talking and thinks you’re talking about her when you’re not. Would you correct her and move on, or would you be really annoyed and call her out on it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she feels bad about what she said to her roommate. Did she really go too far?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for calling my roommate overly sensitive after multiple fights over small things? I (F) live with my boyfriend (M) and another couple in a 2 bed/2 bath house. Overall it’s been fine, but lately tiny issues keep escalating into full-blown arguments. A few months ago, my boyfriend and I were privately talking about how we usually take out the trash and how no one throws away groceries that have gone bad. We mentioned how gross some rotten carrots smelled. One roommate overheard and assumed we were “complaining about them.” She got upset, but when we showed her the actual carrots, she realized it wasn’t about her.

There was another misunderstanding.

Fast forward to a few days ago: we got a tiered spice organizer and while setting it up, we moved one of their oil bottles to the other side of the stove. She assumed that was our way of “dividing the stove space.” The next morning, she moved our Instant Pot onto “our side” where we barely had any space on the countertop. They have everything of theirs (toaster, a few appliances they don’t use, bunch of groceries) just lying around on the dining table. While we were cooking later, we just shifted it back to where it was originally since that is the only place that had reasonable space.

The drama continues…

That evening, while we were watching TV, she came out of her room and slammed the Instant Pot down on our side of the counter in front of us. We didn’t say anything because we didn’t want to create a fight. Later, we started a personality test after we watched a YouTuber do it just before and one of the questions my boyfriend read out loud was, “Other people’s actions don’t affect me.” She somehow took offense to that, accusing us of being “fake nice” and “not real.”

This couple seems really critical. They actually have a list of complaints!

She and her partner then started listing random grievances, like: “You always slam the door when you leave” (the main door is right next to their room; it’s not intentional). “We can’t use the balcony because your window is open” (it’s literally our only source of natural light and ventilation, and we pay more rent for the bigger room). At that point, I snapped a little. I told her it’s frustrating to be overly scrutinized and that she was being overly sensitive and overanalyzing everything we do. For context, she’s admitted herself that she’s “more sensitive than average.”

She feels bad.

Now I’m conflicted. I don’t think it’s fair to constantly walk on eggshells because she interprets neutral actions as personal slights. But I also know calling someone “overly sensitive” can come off as dismissive. I hate it when someone calls me overly sensitive for a reaction I had and I can’t help but feel bad for saying the exact thing to someone else. So, AITA for calling my roommate overly sensitive?

She probably could’ve worded it differently, but the roommate needs to stop assuming that everything is about her when these actions and conversations actually have nothing to do with her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the roommate is acting childish.

Another person thinks they need to learn to communicate better.

This person has a question.

Another person would move out.

They may be roommates, but they don’t sound like friends.

