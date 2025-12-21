Woman Felt Like Her Friend Group Wasn’t Staying Connected, So She Called One Friend Out For Drifting Apart

Friendship is a two-way street.

Would you be upset with a friend for not keeping in touch with your if you didn’t keep in touch with them?

AITA for not texting my friends? I (21F) am a university senior. So are these specific friends (three of them also 21F, different department). Almost a year ago, I noticed that they wouldn’t text in the group chat if I didn’t. They would take hours to respond. This became a pattern.

During the summer, there wasn’t a single call. I was trying to keep the group chat alive, but it was in vain. Then, I got into a relationship with my best friend (21M), and things got kind of busy. I was trying to balance work in a different town with no phone signal, my relationship, my declining mental health, and all my friends, including them.

Today, after two weeks of me not sending anything or reaching out, I met one of them randomly. She said something along the lines of, “We haven’t seen you in forever.” And I said, “You didn’t even look for me,” in a casual tone. I suggested we go get coffee since there was plenty of time until her class, but she said no.

When I got home, my phone was bombarded with texts. The two of them were texting in the group chat, saying things like: “It was very rude and unacceptable to say that,” referring to me saying, ‘You didn’t even look for me.’ They implied that I was badmouthing them since they saw some irrelevant reposts on my TikTok. They also said that since I wasn’t mentally well, I should’ve talked to them about it.

This kept going for quite some time until I felt dizzy and realized I was going to have a panic attack. I sat down and tried to relax. Right now, I’m alright. My last message to them was, “If I say anything else, I’ll repeat myself, so just tell me how you want to move on from here.” So, AITA?

Speaking your truth shows who your real friends are.

