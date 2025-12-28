Woman Goes Viral For Her Tiny Apartment Makeover, But Explains That It Was Just Her Bedroom, Not The Whole Apartment

In New York and other big cities, there are some shockingly tiny apartments, so people often make videos showing how they live in such a small space.

One woman made a video of her bedroom makeover, and it went viral with people assuming that it was the whole apartment. So, she had to make a new video showing off her bedroom and the rest of the apartment, which was pretty decent-sized.

Her video begins in her bedroom, and she says, “Ok, I think there was some confusion about why I set up my room this way. And if this is my entire apartment, and no, it’s not. This is just my bedroom. So, I’m going to be showing you why I set up my room this way and also the rest of my apartment.”

She wants to set the record straight.

She then goes on, “Ok, so a lot of the confusion has to do with my bed and why I decided to put it here. This wasn’t what I wanted to do at first, and a lot of people were like, ‘put it up against the wall.’ It is. This is the wall. I don’t understand the confusion.”

I think the commenters meant that she should put the side of her bed against the wall. Not the headboard.

TikTok/alisonpstewartLater in the video, she says, “It’s a work-life balance that I have. This area is obviously my closet, and dresser, and obviously the nightstand, so this is like my life. And then, I go over there, and that’s where I go to work. So yeah, let’s just make our way over to the work side.”

She does a sweet roll over her bed, laughing at herself.

Then she says, “Alright, so now that we are here, I’ve got this chair to roll back and forth. This is where I do my makeup, and then when I have to go to work, I just roll over here. It’s so fun and so cool.”

I mean, it is definitely functional.

Then she takes the video out to the rest of the partment, where she explains, “So, here’s the main room slash kitchen. This is where my roommates and I eat and gab and stuff. And this is the kitchen, this is my roommate’s room, see where her bed is? Exactly the same.”

She goes on, “This is my other roommate’s room, she has two windows but no closet. You take what you can get.”

And finally, she ends the video by saying, “In conclusion, no, this is not my whole apartment. I was just giving a bedroom tour, guys. If you don’t like it, I don’t care, you don’t have to sleep in it.”

The apartment seems pretty nice to me.

Check out the full video below to see what you think.

Her apartment is pretty nice when you see the whole thing.

