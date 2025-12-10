Woman Helped Her Brother Buy A New Home After His Ex Cheated On Him, But The Ex Wanted To Move In For The Sake Of Their Children

Boundaries are important, especially when money and family are involved.

The woman in this story helped her recently divorced brother buy a new home after his cheating ex left him broke.

But when that same ex tried to crawl back into his life, things got complicated fast.

Now, her brother wants his ex to stay in the house she’s paying for for the sake of the kids.

Should she agree to this? Check out the full story below.

AITAH for kicking my brother out of my house? My brother recently went through a terrible divorce after his horrid wife cheated on him. She left him and their two kids to go and “live” her life. Long story short, my brother wanted to move to a new house to escape the memories and have a new start with the kids. So I offered to help buy a new home in a nice neighborhood.

This woman helped with the deposit and the monthly payment for her brother’s new house.

I covered the deposit and am covering the monthly mortgage payment so that he can get back on his feet after the divorce settlement. His ex-wife left him in financial ruin due to her excessive spending.

She made a deal with him, though, that he shouldn’t allow his ex-wife to go back into their lives.

From the get-go, I made it very clear to my brother that I am helping him and the kids make a new start on the condition that he never allows her back into his life to benefit from him (or my family) after the destruction she caused. He agreed but was always going to try and stay amicable for the sake of the children. In the time she left him, she shacked up with a loser, got engaged, ignored her children, and made my brother’s life a misery.

Now, her brother is asking her if his ex could stay in his new home three times a week.

She has realized the grass wasn’t greener on the other side after all and came crawling back. Now, he wants her to move into his new home for three nights a week for the sake of the children. Since I am financially responsible for the home, he wants me to give the okay. AITA for saying no way!?

She set the rules from the beginning. She doesn’t have to break them.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Don’t enable this stupidity, says this person.

Here’s a possible response to the brother.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a straightforward suggestion.

And lastly, this user makes a valid point.

Helping family doesn’t mean accepting their bad decisions.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.