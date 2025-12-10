Woman Helped Plan And Organize Her Boyfriend’s Birthday Party, But He Spent The Night Talking To Another Girl

Birthdays are meant to be celebrated with the people you love.

Imagine celebrating your boyfriend’s birthday party, but he ignores you and hangs out with another girl the whole time. Would this bother you?

The woman in this story threw her boyfriend a small party and helped decorate his place.

But instead of celebrating with her, he spent the entire night chatting with another girl.

Yikes! Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

AITAH for leaving my boyfriend’s birthday early? My boyfriend had a small birthday gathering at his apartment. I helped decorate and set everything up before his friends arrived. Once the party started, he spent most of the night talking to one girl who used to like him. I sat there feeling invisible.

This woman left her boyfriend’s party early, and he called her overdramatic.

After a few hours, I told him I was going home since he was clearly busy. He laughed and said I was being dramatic. Later, he texted me saying I embarrassed him by leaving early. I told him I felt ignored. He said I ruined his night over jealousy. AITA?

Her boyfriend was ignoring her. Why should she stay?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This person makes a valid point.

Boyfriends are supposed to respect you, says this person.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Too many red flags waving, girl.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.