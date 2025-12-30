Woman Loves Cooking Every Sunday As A Family Tradition, But She Bailed When Her Brother’s Fiancée Started Coming And Criticizing Her Food

Nitpicking someone’s cooking is a bad idea for many reasons. But what would you say if someone kept complaining about your food?

In today’s story, a woman shares how her brother’s fiancée keeps making hurtful observations about her culinary skills. Well, one day, she had had enough.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for bailing on family dinners after my brother’s fiancée just kept trashing my food every week? I (29, F) and have been cooking for my family since forever, especially Sunday Dinners. I’m no Julia Child, but I put in effort and I honestly thought it was one of the good things about our family. That changed when my brother brought his fiancée, Katie, into the mix. I don’t even know where to start with her. The first dinner she came to, she asked if I used frozen food. I thought she was maybe just nervous or awkward.

But soon she realized that wasn’t the case.

Over time, it just got worse. Lasagna was “too greasy.” My birthday cake was “probably from a box”. And every time she says this stuff, the rest of my family does the whole ‘oh, Katie just says whatever is on her mind!’ routine and shrugs it off. Last week, I made lemon chicken and before I even put plates on the table, she says “please just don’t overcook it like last time”. I kinda snapped. I said, if she hates my food so much, maybe she should host.

Things reached a boiling point.

I left, went home, and spent the night thinking about how much that sucked. Now my mom’s upset, says I’m ruining tradition and being dramatic. My brother keeps blowing up my phone, saying I have to apologize to Katie for embarrassing her. My dad told me to ignore her. As if I could just tune it out and keep cooking for everybody while she keeps tearing me down.

She’s unsure if she could’ve handled the situation better.

Maybe I should just be less sensitive, maybe I should have said something sooner, I honestly don’t know. I miss when Sunday dinners actually felt like a family thing. Right now, I just don’t want to be the target for someone who hasn’t ever helped out but makes me feel like garbage every time I just try to do something nice. So yeah. AITA?

Being honest and being rude are different things. She was being rude.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Sound advice.

Welp…

Another reader shares their opinions.

It’s really not fair.

Exactly.

Katie was creating a new tradition, and she stopped her in time.

