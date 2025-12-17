Woman Is Visiting Her Friend’s Hometown, But She’s Wondering If Choosing Not To Tell Her Friend She’s In Town Makes Her A Bad Friend

Friendships often change as people grow older.

If you were visiting a college friend’s town, would you make plans to hang out while you’re in town, or would you not even let her know about your visit?

The woman in this story has a long-time friend that she’s not that close to anymore.

She’s visiting her friend’s town for a short trip but feels conflicted about whether to reach out to her or not.

AITA for not making plans with my college friend We’ve been friends for about a decade, but I can tell we’ve grown distant, especially in the past year. No hard feelings. Just work, life, and living in different cities two hours apart.

This woman will be in her friend’s town, but she has no plans to meet her.

I’ll be in her town for a night this weekend, and this is the first time I’ve ever felt obligated to make plans. I’m really there for a night vacation with someone else, but I don’t want her to be hurt that I didn’t go out of my way to see her.

She feels like she’s always the one making the effort.

Ninety percent of the time, in the past year and a half, if I’ve seen her, it’s because I’ve made the commute and arranged plans. And this is the first time ever in our friendship that I just can’t get myself to be like, “Let’s hang out.” I don’t want her to find out through social media or through the grapevine that I didn’t try to see her in town, but I’m just tired of being the one that makes more of the effort. Am I the jerk in this situation?

Some friendships don’t last forever.

