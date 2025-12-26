Woman Learned A Family Secret That Could Change Her Sister’s Life Forever, But No One In The Family Wanted To Share The Truth

Family secrets can destroy even the closest relationships.

This woman learned years ago that her older sister is not biologically related to their father.

She thought it was only fair for her sister to know, but no one in the family cared enough to tell her.

So she decided to tell herself.

Did she do the right thing? Check out the full story below to find out more.

WIBTA for telling my sister she was adopted It has been three Christmases that I have known my elder sister, G, isn’t the daughter of my father. I know because my dad told me four years ago. (Note: I have a different mother from G and my other sisters mentioned in the post.) Her mom was left alone by G’s dad and when she married my dad, G was almost three years old.

This woman’s half-sister has two other siblings with their dad.

He officially recognized her and raised her. The only difference is her birth. My dad had two other daughters with her mom. And both of them know G is adopted. They found out by themselves and talked about it together.

Their dad is in prison.

The only reason I know is because my dad is in prison. He was for the last three years, for very good reasons. And he told me before going to prison. I guess burdening me with family secrets is his hobby.

She talked to G’s mom, convincing her to tell G the truth.

I took a lot of time to talk to G’s mom. So that she understands that G may learn about it during the judiciary procedure. And she still doesn’t want to tell her because “what if she hates me” or “what if it hurts her.” G turned fifty years old last year. She has two grown-up daughters that will soon leave the house.

She decided to tell everything to G instead.

When I talk to her about her life, she says every word an adopted daughter would say about feelings of misplacement in a family. She talks about the need to leave the house early because something feels wrong. She talks about being the distant daughter. She just doesn’t know. It would make so much sense for her to know. It would definitely help her.

She was tired of keeping a secret from her.

I am sick of keeping a secret for my jerk dad and for a coward mother who doesn’t know the hurt is already well and done. I want to free myself and relieve my sister. She has been going through an identity crisis with menopause, children becoming adults, and her dad going to prison. She deserves to know. My two other sisters are neutral and won’t tell her.

Not all secrets should be kept forever.

