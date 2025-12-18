Woman Let Her Brother And His Girlfriend Stay In Her Apartment, But She Got Fed Up When They Refused To Pay Rent Even After 6 Months

Some people will take advantage of your generosity.

This woman let her younger brother and his girlfriend stay in her apartment.

She didn’t charge the girlfriend for rent in the first month, but she expected her to pay moving forward.

However, 6 months later, the girlfriend still refuses to pay rent, clean up after herself, or even look for a job.

So she finally gave an ultimatum to either start contributing or move out.

AITAH for kicking my brothers girlfriend out I (21F) have been letting my 19-year-old brother and his girlfriend live with me. It was originally only my brother. Then, his girlfriend needed a place to stay. I live in a 2-bedroom apartment, so the space isn’t the problem.

The problem is she told me that she doesn’t have to pay rent or get a job. She never cleans up after herself. She always has people over when I’m not home, and then, my apartment is a mess. I told her that for the first month, I didn’t need her to pitch in on bills, but after that she would need to.

She never even looked for a job. So 6 months in, I am so fed up with it that I tell her she has 2 weeks to move her stuff out or get a job and start paying rent. Now, my brother is annoyed at me and telling me I’m being unreasonable. Am I being unreasonable and AITA?

Taking advantage of someone’s kindness is never cool.

