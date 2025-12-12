Woman Lied About Being Pregnant To Stop An Elderly Man From Taking Her Friend’s Seat, But Now She’s Wondering If She Went Too Far

Confrontations with elderly strangers can really be awkward.

This woman and her friend arrived early at a comedy show to secure good seats.

But an elderly man tried to take her friend’s seat while her friend was in the bathroom.

So he told him the seat was taken… and even made up a lie to make him stop arguing.

Check out the full story below to find our more.

AITA for lying to get seats at a show? I (28F) recently went to a comedy show with my friend, Annie (27F). We were both super excited and made sure to get there early to get good spots. Since our tickets only covered the section we were in, not the actual seats. Even though it was a little bit crowded, we managed to get super good seats. We got the spot on the upper balcony toward the middle, almost dead center to the stage.

This woman noticed an elderly man trying to take her friend’s seat.

At this point, the show wasn’t supposed to start for another half hour, and Annie needed to use the bathroom. When she left, I made sure to set hers and my coat in her seat to make sure that no one would take it. As I waited for Annie, I was scrolling on my phone. From the corner of my eye, I saw an elderly man squeezing his way toward Annie’s open seat. And I realized he was trying to sit down.

She told him the seat was already taken.

When he got to me, I put my hands over the pile of coats to assert once again that the seat was taken. But the man only looked at me and said that I needed to move the coat because that was his seat I was taking up. I was super taken aback, and I’m already a little bit shy. So I told him sorry, but that the seat was already taken and she was just in the bathroom. He kept insisting that I needed to move the coats and that he had been there first. Despite me knowing we were there before anyone else in the whole row.

He told her she was being selfish and that she had no manners.

No one around us spoke to back me up, either. He told me I was being selfish and that I wasn’t raised with manners since I wasn’t allowing an older man to sit. It was so embarrassing, getting scolded like I was a teenager. And so, I said back that I was pregnant. And that he should have manners not to kick a pregnant woman from her seat.

Obviously, it was a lie… so she’s wondering if what she did was right.

For context, I am not pregnant. At the very least, it stopped him right in his tracks, and he just kind of stared at me before walking away. I felt so victorious in managing to keep our seats, and Annie had finally found her way back. I keep going back and forth on whether or not I should have just given up the seats or not lied at all. AITA?

