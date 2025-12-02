Woman Loses 75 Pounds In 6 Months, But When Her Cousin Criticizes Her And Accuses Her Of Being Lazy, She Defends Herself

Is taking a weight loss shot the lazy way to lose weight or it a smart decision along with other healthy lifestyle changes?

In this story, one woman took a weight loss shot to lose weight, but she also changed her lifestyle.

That’s not the problem. The problem is that her cousin criticized her, and the conversation got pretty intense.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my cousin that she won’t make me feel guilty for losing weight because of her own insecurities? I 24(F) was 180 pounds 6 months ago, and keep in mind I’m only 5’0 ft tall so that was way too overweight for me. In the past six months, I lost 75 pounds, so I’m currently 115 pounds. I was on the weight loss shot, and I switched to a plant based diet. For the past six months I walked 3 miles everyday, ate only plant based, ate no sugar and did low impact HIIT cardio daily. I stopped eating after 8 pm, and didn’t eat again until 8 am. Yes I had the shot but I also put in work with diet and physical activity.

She feels so much better about herself.

Unfortunately the women in my family easily put on weight and struggle to lose it. Recently my confidence has been through the roof. Luckily with the ab work, leg work and weight work I’ve been doing it tightened my lose skin a little bit, and luckily the lose skin wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.

Her cousin criticized her at dinner.

Anyways I was at dinner with my family. For the first time in a long time I felt confident enough to wear a dress. When my cousin arrived she gave me a stink eye. I frequently post about my weight loss journey. My cousin said before that I was only posting for attention. About 10 minutes later my cousin looked at me and said, “You know I don’t like that you post about your weightloss journey all the time. It’s promoting unhealthy eating habits, and it’s aggravating. It’s not healthy to lose 75 pounds in six months. You were on the weightloss shot too. You took the lazy way out”

She defended herself.

I got ticked off and said, “Just because you’re overweight and feel bad about your weight doesn’t mean that I have to feel bad about losing weight. It’s not my fault you’re too lazy to lose weight and don’t want to give up eating a whole cake in one sitting. I also worked hard to lose weight on top of getting the shot. It’s not my fault you lack discipline to make positive cha fed to your life.” I paid my part of food after asking for a to go box. I drove home. A few minutes later my mother called me demanding that I apologize to my cousin for being rude and rubbing my weight loss in her face. I refused to apologize. AITAH?

Her cousin was the one who was rude. All she did was defend herself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

