Woman Orders A Custom Handmade Dress, But She’s Pretty Upset When She Sees Someone Else Wearing The Dress In An Interview

AITA for not wanting to lend out my dress to stranger I (29F) preordered a summer dress in Jan/Feb from an independent designer (20ish-F) online in another country. She accepted around 20 orders at that time and welcomed my minor alternation for the design. I paid in full upfront. It was expected to be done around August as mine had more deviation from the original. So in my head, it is more of custom design.

I asked for update in August and she said it will be ready in 2 weeks (ie around September). I had no issue with the delay since I knew it was handmade slowly. Afterwards I saw her posted my dress in sept. (I can recognise from the colour and the design) but no update on shipment. I thought maybe it wasn’t ready.

Then today 7-oct she post a video of her being interviewed and put my dress on someone else for photographing. I emailed her about the dress and she told me it was ready but she decided for it to be featured in the interview before posting to me. I am quite upset about the lack of consent.

My thought is 1) It is her creation / design as much as it is my property. It is not some dress on the rack in H&M. I paid for it in full before it was even made. 2) I didn’t pay to dress someone else up. I paid to wear it myself. Why would I share wardrobe with strangers? If it was a friend/family I would have no problem sharing. But I do not know the interviewer (who wore the dress). 3) I do not benefit from this at all. The only thing I got is delay. 4) The lack of consent made me feel uncomfortable and disrespected as someone who supported her with actual money and actions. The risk of someone else staining / damaging the dress is small but does exist.

Do you think I own the dress? Am I a jerk who think just because I paid I owned it all? Or do I only own it after it is shipped? Do I process the right to say no if she’d ask beforehand? What are you thought?

