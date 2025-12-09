Woman Paid Her Sister’s Overdue Electric Bill To Get The Power Back On, So She Took $150 Off Her Rent Payment

Dealing with greedy people is never cool, but when it’s a close member of your family, it hits even harder.

So what would you do if you rented a home from your sister and discovered she had left unpaid bills that got your power shut off? Would you just cover it and move on? Or would you deduct the money from the next rent payment and deal with the consequences later?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this situation and ends up choosing the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for taking 150$ off the amount I paid for rent? I moved into a house that my sister owns. I’m in a land contract/rent-to-own type of situation. When I moved in we were in an understanding on rent bills etc, but what she didn’t tell me was a lot less f the bills she left an unpaid balance on. Once I found out, I talked to her and she was supposed to pay the balances left on them, but she neglected to pay the 100$ balance left on the electric, so I couldn’t change the lights over into my name.

Frustrated, she took care of the bill.

I gave her a month, and they ended up shutting off my lights due to the unpaid balance! I had assumed she paid it like she said she would, but apparently, she had not. So I went in, paid the full amount, and had them turned back on. But they also charged a $50 reconnect fee, so instead of fighting with her over getting the money back, I took it off the following month’s rent I paid.

Then, she tried to get her money back.

Especially after her stating she was going to pay it, and me giving her a month to do so, which she failed to do, and my lights ended up being shut off, so I felt it would be pointless to approach to get the money back, I took it off the following month’s rent amount that I paid. All I took off was the $100 she left and the $50 reconnect fee, since it was shut off due to her not paying. She’s not very happy that she didn’t get the full amount of rent.. so I asked our mom and she said I didn’t do anything wrong that I would have been owed the money anyways, and my sister has a bad habit of not paying things she owes. AITA?

Wow! Her sister sounds like a nightmare to deal with.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think should happen here.

This could be her argument.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think she was wrong.

According to this comment, she should consider moving.

For this reader, it was a fair deal.

That’s what she should’ve done!

