Woman Parked In Front Of Her Boyfriend’s House When Visiting, But His Neighbor Claimed The Public Spot Was “His” And Complained To The Landlords When She Refused To Move

Some people treat public parking spots like they came with the deed to their house.

So what would you do if your boyfriend’s neighbor insisted that the curb in front of your boyfriend’s place belonged to him and told you it was “common courtesy” to leave it open? Would you find somewhere else to park? Or would you keep parking there to prove he doesn’t own the street?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and, with her BF’s blessing, opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA For Parking in my BF’s Neighbor’s Spot when I Visit? I’m currently having this “battle” with my BF’s next-door neighbor over parking. He confronted me, complaining that when I visit, I park in “his spot” and that it’s “common courtesy” to leave it free for the residents. But here’s the thing, what we are talking about is a parking spot along the curb on a public street, and the specific spot that he thinks is “his” is directly in front of my BF’s house and NOT his. There is a basketball hoop in the parking space in front of his house that HE put there.

Everyone in her BFs’ house is on her side.

I responded to him with, “There are no reserved spaces on public streets, and actually, what is common courtesy is to leave the parking spaces in front of a house open for the house’s residents and their guests if possible.” He wasn’t happy hearing that, and I walked away at that point. My BF is on my side, and his landlords are on my side (he rents an ADU and they live in the main house). The neighbor’s wife confronted one of my BF’s landlords about the situation.

The neighbor’s wife walked away unhappy.

She was told that I am a member of their household (I really love my BF’s landlords), parking on the street is first come, and the way her husband parks there makes it difficult to put the trash out on trash day and they’ve talked about that before (LOL). The neighbor’s wife wasn’t happy with that response, but didn’t have a response. With my BF’s and his landlords’ support, I try to always park in the neighbor’s spot, and whenever we go out, my BF drives his car so my car doesn’t need to be moved. AITA?

