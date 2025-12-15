Woman Plans To Move Into Her Boyfriend’s House, But They Disagree About How To Split The Monthly Bills Including The Mortgage Payment

Imagine dating someone for a long time and deciding to move in together.

AITA for wanting to split living costs with BF instead of paying market rent to him? Me (51F) and my BF (51M) of 4 yrs are planning to move in together. We are both divorced, and we both own a home. My kids are in college, and his are in high school, so the plan is for me to sell my house and move into his house with him and his boys (16M and 14M) who live approx. 80% of the time with him. We don’t plan to get married, and his house will continue to be owned solely by him. Moving into his house (vs. mine) is less disruptive to the boys, and provides a shorter commute for both of us.

I offered to pay half of all living costs (utilities, property tax and insurance), but on his mortgage I suggested only paying half of the amount of the interest payment, and none of the amount attributable to principal. My thinking is that the portion of the mortgage payment that goes to principal increases the equity he owns in the house, and only he benefits from it since my name will not be on title. He agrees to splitting utilities, but instead of me paying half of other costs, my payment would be based on market rent rates. His mortgage does have a low interest rate, and he feels I should not benefit from him having a low interest rate. I feel like we are moving in as a couple, and even though we are not married, as a couple we should more or less split things.

For additional context, we both earn a good living with 6 figures, with me earning slightly more. He is more frugal overall, and I spend more on other stuff as I am more likely to buy more expensive wine, foodie items, etc. (and that has been the case during our relationship overall). We both earned significantly more than our ex-spouses did, but he probably has more trauma from alimony etc. payments to his ex from the divorce. Our finances are, and would remain, separate.

I don’t feel right about paying more than he does. With his math, I would pay about 55% of living costs (if I agree to pay also half of his principal/equity mortgage payment portion), or about 78% of true living costs (if we exclude his mortgage principal payment). So, AITA for only wanting to pay true half of living costs, without contributing to the equity/principal portion of his mortgage payment?

