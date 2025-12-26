Woman Recommended Her Favorite Show To Her Husband For Years, But He Only Started Watching It After His Cousin Suggested It To Him

People often overlook great things until someone else points them out.

AITA for telling my husband he can watch the show I’d been recommending by himself after he only agreed to watch it when his cousin recommended it I’ve been recommending Gilmore Girls to my husband for something to watch since we started dating. I even showed him some clips, and he said he’d pass. That was fine with me. I’ve loved it since I was a teenager. I also understand it’s not for everyone. Since I’ve known him, I’ve probably watched the show twice over by myself.

Yesterday, we were at a family dinner where a lot of his extended family were as well. A cousin he’s close to was there. Today after dinner, as we were watching TV, he put on Netflix and searched up Gilmore Girls with full intent. He then said his cousin told him his wife got him hooked on the show. He said it’s become a guilty pleasure of his.

I honestly thought he was messing with me. I told him I’d suggested it countless times, and me vouching for it had never been good enough. But his cousin’s word was gospel. He was just like, “Are you sure this is the same show?” That just made me madder. I told him I’d seen it twice since I knew him because he never watched it with me. So he can watch it by himself.

I just went to our room. I heard him put it on for like a minute. Then he seems to have switched to something else. I’m sorry for posting something so petty. But really, AITA for my reaction?

It’s annoying when they don’t take your word seriously, but easily believe someone else.

