Woman Refused To Force Her Daughter To See Her Ex-Husband And His Family, So They Started Pressuring And Flooding Her With Calls

Parents should protect their children from undue pressure and abuse.

Aita for not allowing my family to see my daughter I (43F) was married to my husband Sean (40M) for 9 years. We have a daughter (13), and after my daughter’s birth, Sean and I divorced. My husband has refused to see or pay child support for our daughter. It’s all because of his family and girlfriend, Ashley (39F).

My daughter has absolutely refused to accept Ashley. His family has been pressuring my daughter to see her. Until my daughter blew up at her dad, his family texted her saying they are absolutely disappointed in her. Her aunt said, “Shameful little girl.” Even her dad called her a disgusting little pig.

She has since gone to therapy and hasn’t seen her dad’s side of the family. I haven’t forced her to do so, nor has her stepdad Scotty (40M). Scotty and I got married 3 months ago, and it’s been wonderful. Until yesterday, I got a letter in the mail from my ex-husband’s family to see them. I told Scotty where I was going and left.

When I got there, my husband looked awful. Apparently, he had been in a really bad car accident and had to have one leg and an arm amputated. Ashley broke up with him after the crash. They all wanted to see my daughter.

After they asked her and she said no, they started pressuring me. I told them she didn’t have to, and I left. I was bombarded with calls from his family demanding I apologize. All my mutual friends have cut me off until I apologize to my ex in-laws. I’m not apologizing, but I need to know, AITA?

You can never force apologies. They should be given naturally.

