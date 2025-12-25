Woman Refuses To Celebrate Her Brother-In-Law’s Pregnancy After He Spread Lies And Ignored Her Child For Fourteen Years
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Sometimes people act like the past doesn’t count just because they finally got what they wanted.
So, what would you do if the same relatives who shut you out during your own pregnancy and never acknowledged your child suddenly expected you to celebrate theirs?
Would you push through and pretend to be happy? Or would you be so done that you couldn’t even pretend anymore?
In the following story, one woman finds herself in this scenario and refuses to forgive them.
Here’s the full scoop.
AITA for not being happy that my brother‑in‑law and his girlfriend are finally pregnant after how they treated me and my child?
When I was 22 (my husband was 36), I got pregnant and announced it at a family party.
My brother‑in‑law and his girlfriend were 23 and 25 at the time.
The reaction to our news was… flat. People just said things like, “Oh, thought you looked a bit big,” and moved on.
They made it clear they didn’t care about her or her son.
Later, I found out my brother‑in‑law and his girlfriend told everyone that I had said, “We got pregnant before you, haha.” I never said that. At the time, they had suffered a miscarriage and couldn’t get pregnant again, so their lie really hurt me.
After that, they completely cut us off. They refused to celebrate Christmas with us, ignored us, didn’t visit when my son was born, skipped his name‑giving party, and never acknowledged him.
Once, my brother‑in‑law was supposed to pick up baby things from my sister‑in‑law (they were neighbors) and bring them to us, but he said he’d rather stay home gaming. They bought presents for all the other kids in the family — except mine.
Now, they’re having a baby.
Fast forward to today: 14 years later, they are finally pregnant. My husband expects me to be happy for them.
I told him no, I’m not. They don’t mean anything to me. They ignored my child for his entire life and spread lies about me. Why should I celebrate them now?
My husband compared my reaction to wishing them dead, which I never said. All I said is that I don’t care about them.
AITA?
Wow! Her husband had some nerve to say that.
Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this situation.
This person raises a few questions.
Here’s another reader with questions.
According to this comment, she should go low or no contact with them.
This is a good way to look at it.
She doesn’t have to do this.
No rule says she has to forgive anyone, and what they did was too much.
