Woman Sent Baby Pictures To Her Cousin, So Her Stepmom Got Really Upset That She Didn’t Also Send Pictures To Her Sister

AITAH for not sending baby pics to my sister? I had a baby five weeks ago, September 29. I shared pictures with my parents the day of and they posted them on Facebook within 24 hours. I also posted pictures a couple of days later. My 28yo sister liked all of them. On October 11, I get the following text message from my stepmom. “WTH. You haven’t sent a picture of the baby to your sister.” I was pretty irritated at the WTH usage and opted to not respond.

Yesterday, I get the following text. “I understand (dad’s name) reached out to you yesterday. Could you please explain to me why you could send (cousins name) pictures of (baby’s name), but not your sister. What has your sister ever done to you, except go out of her way when she is here to visit. I find this unacceptable.” Sidenote: my dad did call and we had a pleasant catch up, but he made no mention of any of this I was super upset with the tone of her message and decided to call her.

I explained that I sent pictures to my cousin because he texted me saying congratulations and asked for some. I let her know that my sister liked all the photos on Facebook immediately and has not reached out to me to say congratulations or ask for photos. To which she said well, your sister is going to school full-time and working full-time so she’s busy. I replied, I just had a baby so yes, I’m pretty busy and exhausted too. She started accusing me of having problems with my sister, which I never have.

My parents have had a lot of problems with her. I’m just not close with my sister. I’m 10 years older than her and we are at very different phases in our life. I reached out to her periodically and vice versa, but this is the first I’ve heard of us having an issue. I just find this whole thing really bizarre. I’m 5 weeks postpartum and really don’t think coming at me like this anytime let alone now is the way to handle this. I’m assuming, but it feels like my stepmom and sister made a huge issue out of nothing. My sister could’ve just sent me a text like my cousin did.

She’s right. Her stepmom and sister are making a big deal out of nothing. If they wanted her to send them pictures, all they had to do was ask instead of getting angry. She’s a tired new mom. Give her a break!

