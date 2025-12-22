Woman Showers In A Shared Bathroom At The Same Time Everyday, But Her Father Threw A Fit Over His Morning “Schedule” And Caused A Standoff

Morning routines can make or break a household, especially when space and time are limited.

AITAH for taking a shower every day at 7:30? I (early twenties) live with my family of five other people, and we all share one bathroom. I always take my shower at the exact same time every morning, and I’m usually in there for about 20 minutes tops.

Before I take my shower, I let everyone who’s awake know I’m doing so and give them the opportunity to use the bathroom. Now, my father (nearing 50) has begun throwing a fit about this.

He says, and I quote, “I have a morning routine too. I drink my coffee and I have to use the bathroom after. I don’t know when I’m gonna have to do that.” He wants me to take my showers after I get home from work instead of in the mornings, because that’s what he does. My mother thinks I should just wake up earlier so I can take a shower at 7, before he wakes up.

I think that’s ridiculous because I don’t leave for work until 8:30, and that would mess with my entire sleeping schedule and morning routine. I’d be sitting here with my thumb up my nose for at least an hour before I can even leave for work. And before anyone says “just move out,” please just know I would if I could. AITA?

