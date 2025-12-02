Woman Takes Over A Coworker’s Office Who Starts Working From Home, But Now That The Work From Home Employees Are Being Told To Return To Work, Her Coworker Wants The Office Back

Imagine working in an office where some employees have offices and other employees have cubicles.

If one of the employees with an office decided to work from home and their office officially became your office, would you give the office back to them if they stopped working from home?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she doesn’t want to give the office back. Should she do it anyway?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to give my coworker their office back now that WFH has been canceled? Back in 2023, a woman (Jenn) in my building left for maternity leave. After having her child, Jenn took advantage of our company’s WFH program, which left her office open. I placed in a request for the space with my manager was was given the go, so I got to leave my crappy cubicle for my very own private office.

But now, Jenn has to come back to the office.

My employer has announced that WFH will end on 11/17/25. All employees are to be back in the office by that date. Yeah, that sucks, I know. Yesterday, WFH employees came in for tours and desk assignments. When Jenn saw I was in her office, she became agitated and asked if I’d be leaving so she could take back over. I told her flatly that I had no intent to give up the office.

Management seems to be on OP’s side.

Jenn spoke with a manager about this and management’s immediate decision was that I was under no obligation to move out of the office. I was approached and asked if I had any interest in returning to a cubicle, I said no, and there was no follow up from my manager or HR as they both see the matter as closed. Now, just a day later, I’m getting a stink from coworkers who think I’m punishing Jenn for something outside her control. Jenn has also emailed me, asking me to consider the position she’s in and that she’s already being punished by the company by being compelled to return to the building, and asking me to consider her feelings.

She really doesn’t want to give up the office.

Sincerely, I definitely understand how much this sucks for her and everyone else being forced to come back, but I like having my own office. I have a lot of stuff in here that I’d otherwise have to carry back home. I’d be giving up the privacy that I’ve become adjusted to, and, if I’m being honest, I enjoy actually having a nice window to look out and none of the noise of the cubicles. AITA on this one?

It’s unfortunate for Jenn, but it sounds like there’s no actual reason for OP to give up the office. It’s hers now.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good question.

Her feeling are just as valid as her coworker’s.

Here’s a suggestion to go to HR.

But management really already made the decision.

It’s her office now!

