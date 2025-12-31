Woman Took Her Kids Grocery Shopping, But A Stranger Mistook Her For An Employee And Caused A Scene In The Middle Of The Store

Some shoppers just can’t keep their cool in public.

This woman was simply grocery shopping with her two small kids.

But a stranger mistook her for an employee and started yelling when she couldn’t help find an item.

The situation quickly spiraled, which caused the small children to cry.

Really A few years back, a grocery store in the neighboring city was built. I was shopping with my kids, who were 1 and 3. I had no idea where anything was. I had this lady walk up to ask me where something was. I’m pushing a cart with my kids in it.

This woman simply pointed a random aisle to the customer .

I tell her I don’t know. She starts to get mad, saying that I absolutely should know since I work there. At this point, I’m just confused because I’m with my kids. I end up just giving her a random aisle.

The customer started berating her.

She finds me later in the store and starts berating me. I look at her at this point and say: “I’m with my kids, and you’re making a scene.” She starts with the profanity, and now my kids are crying.

So, she just left with her kids and looked at a different store.

I grab both my kids out of the cart and just walk out of the store. I abandoned my groceries and diapers. I went to another store and shopped in peace. This lady was nuts.

Next time, maybe check for a name tag before throwing a tantrum in aisle seven.

