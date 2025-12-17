Woman Tried Helping Two Men Lift An Elderly Father Off The Ground, But She Was Nine Months Pregnant And They Got Snarky When She Struggled
Good deeds don’t always come with good manners in return.
This woman is nine months pregnant, but still tried to help an elderly man who had fallen on the footpath.
When she couldn’t help as much because of her condition, the father and son grew impatient.
She suggested getting more help, but they dismissed every reasonable option she offered.
What would you have done in this situation? Check out the story and weigh in.
Why won’t this pregnant lady lift me up?
I’m 9 months pregnant and two weeks away from my due date.
I take a daily walk for exercise.
And on today’s walk, I saw two men on the footpath across from me.
One, who was elderly, had fallen and his son, also not that young, was trying to help him up.
This woman tried to help the father and son who both got into a minor accident.
They had one of those stroller things that’s not quite a wheelchair, but has a little seat thing.
I called out if they needed help and crossed the street.
I tried to help the son hoist his father up.
But the father was deadweight and couldn’t assist in any way.
I also have no experience in lifting people.
The son probably didn’t either, so we were not getting anywhere.
She told them she wasn’t very effective because she was 9 months pregnant.
The son kept suggesting new ways to try.
But after a few tries, I said that being 9 months pregnant, I wasn’t sure how effective I would be.
The son and father got snarky and said something like:
“This will be over soon if you just help us.”
She offered to ask for help from other people, but they refused.
I offered to knock on doors for help, and the son shut down the idea and continued to give me directions.
His directions kinda annoyed me because it was like, “Just do this, blah blah.”
I said that if they don’t want to ask neighbours, they could possibly call the ambulance.
It’s free or not expensive if you have a membership in my country.
She thought it was an awkward moment until another person tried to help them.
The dad made a tsk sound at me, looked at his son, and asked, “Why isn’t she helping us?”
Eventually, a random car drove past and I flagged it down like a mad woman.
It turned out it was someone from a nearby house.
He came back with his sons and got it sorted.
It was just a very awkward encounter.
Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s a valid point from this one.
This person shares the first rule of emergency response.
A nurse speaks up.
Finally, good job, says this user.
Helping is easy unless the people you’re helping are making it hard for everyone.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.