Woman Tried To Co-Parent Fairly After Her Child’s Father Returned, But He Couldn’t Seem To Agree With The Schedules She Made For Them

AITA for trying to maximize parenting time with my ex? My child is a year old, and my bady daddy (BD) and I work different shifts. My BD essentially abandoned our son for the first ten months of his life. He didn’t buy him anything and would go months without texting to check on him. We would run into each other in public, and he would act like he didn’t know me. He didn’t come to pick me up from the hospital or do anything to help.

But he has recently started getting visitation, and we’re about to start overnights. I genuinely want him to have a relationship with our son. And am trying my best to let go of all the anger I have toward him. But I feel like he’s not working with me.

I want our son to be with me while my BD is at work and sleeping since he works nights. He can have our son while I’m at work. We don’t have the same days off, so he would get him for his days off, and I could have him for mine. I’ve told him multiple times that if he has something planned for when he would normally be sleeping, I’m willing to work that out as it comes.

I also would leave the child support at 50/50 even though I would technically have him more. I’m trying to see it from both sides, I really am. But he makes me feel as if I’m being unreasonable. If I am, by all means, call me out.

