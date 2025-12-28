Woman Vents About Problems In Her Life, But Her Friends Dismiss Them Since She Has A Job In Her Chosen Career Field

Imagine going to college and pursing a degree in a creative subject.

AITA because I got upset my friends said my problems don’t matter because I have a job? We all graduated 2 years ago in a creative subject. I was very lucky and fortunate to receive a full time job related to our degree after graduation upon completing an internship. I was at a friend’s house for a movie and we were chatting about life. I mentioned that I’ve been having issues with my flatmate and boyfriend as well as general job stress.

Everyone immediately said things like “well you have a job so it’s fine”. I asked what they meant by that and they said “money helps.” I could just move apartment or something with the money from my job. I have been open about my pay , expressing that I made minimum wage last year so that isn’t exactly an option. I asked them am I not allowed to have problems just because I have a job and I was met with “shut up. At least you’re doing something useful with your degree.”

I was pretty upset after that and didn’t really know how to contribute or what to say. One of the girls before I left said “we’re just jealous” and I didn’t know what to say. It’s left me in a sour mood but I can’t help wonder if I’m in the wrong? Maybe I shouldn’t talk about my struggles since they have their own? I can’t talk about this with my partner because his response is the exact same as my friends, which is making me think I am overreacting.

For context my friends are a mixture of unemployment (while being supported by parents) or in retail jobs. I wouldn’t say I’m the most talented of the bunch, I definitely got lucky being in the right place at the right time, but I was the only person in our friend group to network and apply to internships while we were in university. I’m very grateful for my job of course in the current climate, but it certainly isn’t perfect and neither is my personal life. I don’t want to moan all the time to my friends about it but it’d be nice to talk to someone about it without getting shot down.

