Woman Wanted To Help A Photography Student, But She Refused To Pose For A Photo That Made Her Look LIke A “Struggling Student”

Art projects are not always bright and colorful.

This woman was asked to model for a photography project portraying “student hardship.”

She felt uncomfortable and didn’t want to be depicted that way, so she declined.

Now, the photography student is calling her insensitive and doesn’t understand artistic concepts.

Do you agree?

AITA for refusing to pose for a photography project that labeled me as a struggling student? A photography major asked if I could help with her project. I thought she needed a simple portrait. When we met, she explained that her concept was focusing on the theme of a student under hardship. She said I looked like someone who fit the idea because I looked tired lately from school.

This woman was caught off guard.

It caught me off guard. I told her I was not comfortable being portrayed like that. She said she needed someone who looked authentic. She tried to convince me by saying the role was perfect and I should embrace it for the sake of the project. I felt uneasy and said no again. She looked irritated and left.

Now, the student was telling people that she was too sensitive.

Later, she told people I was too sensitive and that I did not understand artistic concepts. Some classmates asked why I did not just help since it was only a picture. But I do not think someone should be pressured into an image they do not want associated with them. AITA for refusing to pose for her project?

No means no, and you don’t need artistic skills to understand that.

