Woman Was Excited To Go With Her Friends On A Long-Awaited Trip, But Her Mom Insisted That She Attend Her Cousin’s Wedding On The Same Weekend

AITA for not canceling my trip? 3 of my friends and I planned a trip to Toronto next weekend back in September. I already purchased the plane ticket and hotel around that time. I told my mom about this trip when we planned it. But I did not tell her the exact date.

This woman learned that her cousin will be getting married in December, too.

A few weeks later, she told me that my cousin was getting married in December. But she also didn’t tell me the exact date. For some reason, I didn’t think much of it. But you can see where this is going.

She found out that the wedding and her trip are on the same weekend.

Today, we found out that the wedding and my trip were going to be during the same weekend. I told her that I can’t cancel my trip because the hotel is under my name and non-refundable. The money I can take the loss for. But I don’t want to leave 3 of my friends looking for a place to stay on such short notice.

Now, her mom is yelling at her and calling her a jerk.

Obviously, I’ve been getting yelled at all day for being the jerk. But I planned this trip and told her about it weeks before I was even aware of my cousin’s wedding. AITA?

